Take up a new hobby this year. Whether you branch into portrait drawing, Gelli printing, jewelry making, or more, Shemer Art Center in Phoenix has an abundance of new artistic classes to help you hone your skills. Here are just a few coming up in January but be sure to visit www.shemerartcenter. org to see more or to register for classes and workshops.
Henri Matisse Lecture Series
Part One: His Works from 1900 to 1917 Presented by Eleanor Sypher, PhD
Sypher holds a doctorate degree in Greek and Roman civilizations from Columbia University. These educational lectures will be presented with wit and humor. Part one is on Thursday, January 20 at 5:30 – 7pm.
Drawing Realistic Portraits
Students will be introduced to and familiarized with concepts like composition, structural approach, proportions of the head and position of the head. As well as building value, light and shadow and defining features of the face.
Everything a student needs to know about drawing a realistic portrait will be covered. Classes run January 12 through February 16 on Wednesdays from 1-4pm.
Jewelry Making for Teens
Students will be introduced to the basic and fundamental techniques and tools used to create unique jewelry and metal-smithed objects. Classes run January 12-16 on Wednesdays from 4:30-6:30pm.
Paper Collage
Students will learn about collage and create their own unique works of art using the collage process. This class is perfect for artists looking to reinvigorate their creative practice and play with new imagery and compositions. Classes run January 13 through February 17 on Thursdays from 9:30am-12:30pm.
Drawing with Pastel and Colored Pencil Fundamentals
Students will learn how to capture vibrancy and luminosity using pastel and colored pencil as a medium. Classes run January 13 through February 17 on Thursdays from 1-4pm.
Gelli Printing
Make fall-inspired prints using leaves, pine branches, and other items from nature including feathers. Students will use Gelli prints to create one-of-a-kind mono prints. Classes run January 12 through February 2 on Wednesdays from 1-4pm.
Miniature Ikebana Workshop
In this workshop students will learn from Ping how to carefully observe the different parts of plants, including their petals, pistils and stamen, fruits, leaves, branches, and stems, to make new discoveries of their distinctive appearance. Students will have the opportunity to make several Ikebana arrangements (five or more) in this way of careful observation, and learn how to display them on a base plate, a tray, a piece of Japanese paper, or a table center in a way that a movement or a flow is felt by the way they are arranged.
Details: Saturday, January 15 from 10am-12pm.
Threadpainting Landscapes Workshop
In this two-part workshop, students will be introduced to the basics of landscape threadpainting. As the stitching begins, the instructor will share both the traditional and non-traditional techniques used to create these layered, textured artworks, as well as share images and videos from her vast portfolio of landscape embroideries to inspire the class as they create their own threadpainted creation.
Details: Saturday, January 22 and Sunday, January 29 from 10am-2pm.
