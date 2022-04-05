PVSchools is excited to welcome the Class of 2035. If you haven’t had a chance to tour your neighborhood district public elementary school or complete the registration process for the 2022-23 school year, we invite you to schedule a tour. Kindergarten is a crucial time for children to discover, learn, develop, and grow. That’s why PVSchools offers free, full-day kindergarten at all of our elementary schools. Visit the “Find a School” section of www.pvschools.net to locate your elementary school.
On the topic of setting your little ones on their journey of excellence, I must also mention that many parents come to PVSchools searching for unique learning opportunities. With a competitive edge, dual language immersion programs are becoming more popular in the United States. If you want your child to be able to speak two languages, PVSchools can help make that happen with one of two options—Spanish at Sandpiper Elementary School or Mandarin at Whispering Wind Academy. Both programs are designed to help children become bilingual, biliterate, and bicultural. Furthermore, pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students develop cross-cultural skills. For more information on these programs make sure to visit www.pvschools.net/language.
Before the new school year begins, parents will start thinking about summer programs! Whether you’re looking for an academic summer school program, a specialty day camp like Mascot Camp, or just some enrichment classes to fill your child’s hot summer days, PVSchools has you covered! Learn more at www.pvschools.net/summer.
For current PVSchools high school students, PVOnline offers one free class (.5 credit) of asynchronous summer school. With a variety of classes offered, students can take a class for remediation, enjoyment, or even to get ahead! The online teachers are highly qualified and appropriately certified and want to help your student succeed! Visit www.pvschools.net/schools/pvonline/home for more information.
Choosing the right path for your child can help lead them on their journey of excellence. Include your child in the incredible opportunities at PVSchools, by visiting www.pvschools.net/enrollnow or calling 602.449.2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.