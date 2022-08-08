Pipeline AZ, an Arizona career development and job skills exploration platform, is celebrating the milestone of surpassing 50,000 registered users. Pipeline AZ users have been able to use the platform’s skills mapping technology to help job seekers begin a new path, level-up in their existing careers, explore work or work-based learning opportunities and discover new passions that change their career trajectory.
“Pipeline AZ isn’t just another job board. It’s a career development and exploration tool designed for the Arizona community, to create more pathways to in-demand careers,” said Mary Foote, director of Pipeline AZ. “Arizona is seeing record growth in the number of companies in industries from advanced manufacturing to health technology, IT and cyber security. Creating awareness and connection to these companies and pathways will allow our state to be well equipped to meet their increasing demand for talent.”
Over the last year, Pipeline AZ has announced strategic partnerships with educational institutions that have in turn increased its user base. Partner organizations include Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Junior Achievement of Arizona, Yavapai Community College, Maricopa County Community College District and the Arizona Department of Education (ADE). Pipeline AZ has collaborated with ADE to replace the previous standardized tool that was in use for the Education and Career Action Plan (ECAP) with what is now called My Future AZ.
"We are on a mission to help Arizonans of all ages find careers and the education they need to get there," explained Katherine Pappas, Pipeline AZ director of workforce strategy. “Arizonans at any stage of their career can utilize the resources available through the platform and take advantage of our skills assessment, job board, industry events and advanced skills mapping technology to lead them down the path of a fulfilling career.”
Pipeline AZ has also partnered with various community organizations that have a shared mission of workforce development and career matching, such as Local First Arizona, The Arizona Technology Council, Valley of the Sun United Way and Dress for Success.
In addition to working directly with job seekers, Pipeline AZ also works directly with employers. So far, Pipeline AZ has partnered with 6,098 Arizona employers to assist with high-quality candidate matching, free job posting and white-glove concierge case management service to assemble candidate pools with the skills needed to build their talent pipeline. Currently, 19 in-demand industries are profiled and around 50,000 open job postings are listed on the platform.
“In 2018 the Partnership of Economic Innovation formed Pipeline AZ to support job seekers, career explorers and employers building talent pipelines," said Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "Just a few years later, the online platform has become a digital hub for job seekers and industry leaders to match Arizona’s top talent with opportunities, sustaining our modern economy by fulfilling the needs of Arizona's rapidly expanding industries."
The work of Pipeline AZ is made possible in part by the Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority. Job seekers of any age and experience can connect with employers at pipelineaz.com.
