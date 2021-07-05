Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC) is hosting a free year-long STEM enrichment program for students in grades 6–8 with the initial program beginning July 12–30 from 8am to 4pm. The program will take place in person, virtually, or as a hybrid of both. Registrants will be notified by the program.
About the program:
- Breakfast, lunch and transportation from a central pick-up point will be provided.
- Hands-on and interactive program with field trips and mentoring.
- Available to students who otherwise do not have access to these types of programs.
- The program is inclusive and welcomes all genders and non-binary youth.
- The program is developed in partnership with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship and Arizona State University.
The course starts with a three-week summer camp followed by one session per month, from Aug. 2021 until May 2022, Saturdays from 8am to 2pm.
For more information about this program, contact Randy Babick at PVCC, randall.babick@paradisevalley.edu. To register, visit nacce.com/vil21regformboys.
