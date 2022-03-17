Adrian is a goofy, energetic teen who makes friends everywhere he goes. Now he’s ready to meet his family.
The 15-year-old is like a lot of boys his age. He’s incredibly tech savvy and could probably help give recommendations on all the newest tech gadgets and how to keep them up-to-date. He loves YouTube and would like to run and host his own channel someday. Or, maybe he’ll become a police officer.
Right now, Adrian wants to get a job at McDonalds. His child specific adoption recruiter chuckles and says, “He probably wants to eat all the fries.”
Adrian is a very focused individual. He does well at school and enjoys showing off his good grades that are an accumulation of his hard work and efforts. He can’t wait to have a family who will proudly hang his report card from the fridge.
The teen is looking for a family that will show him unconditional love. He does well with other kids and wouldn’t mind having a pet in his forever home. Most of all, he wants a family he can share everyday victories with and people who will support him to what will certainly be a successful future.
For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.
