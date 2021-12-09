Lone Mountain Zooms With Dr. Jane Goodall

Third graders at Lone Mountain Elementary in the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD)experienced a once in a lifetime opportunity to interact with Dr. Jane Goodall via a Zoom session led by Arizona State University’s Division of Humanities. The November event was hosted by the Department of English, in partnership with Macmillan Publishers.
The pre to sixth-grade school focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), and regularly provides unique encounters with science and scientists for its students.
Student Lia Jensen asked Goodall about how she overcame failure or discouragement as a scientist. Describing how she felt about her interaction with arguably the most famous living scientist today, Lia said, “I’m thankful to go to a school where I can learn from the best scientists in the world. It was amazing.”
Goodall opened her time with the students making some chimpanzee hoots and sharing her favorite childhood stuffed animals, which CCUSD says were very popular with the kids. After a 40-minute time of questions and answers centering on her career as a scientist and themes in her most recent book, “The Book of Hope,” Goodall closed by having the students say with her, “Together we can. Together we will” (Change the world).
Learn more about the district at www.ccusd93.org.
