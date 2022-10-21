In October, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month brings into focus three indisputable truths about the internet. One, it is an incredible resource that offers a universe of opportunities to connect, transact and be entertained, and learn. Two, pursuing these activities comes with the risk of falling victim to digital delinquents intent on separating you from your personal information, privacy and money. Three, the methods are increasingly more sophisticated and persistent, so you must be even more determined to thwart their efforts at every step.
The good news is that you don’t have to defend your digital realm on your own. Most internet services now offer tools that can detect and deter potential fraud and scams before you even know they’re happening. Today, internet safety is truly a team effort. You do your part on the home front and your provider protects you on the network. Together, you’re a substantial security force against online threats and schemes.
With that in mind, there are common sense practices you can take to get ahead of internet threats and minimize your risk of being hacked, phished or scammed:
· Protect your accounts with a strong password - seven or more characters, include a number and symbol; and vary passwords across accounts. For even better protection, consider a password management tool like “LastPass” that generates and stores strong, unique passwords, helping you securely log in to any work site or app — which means you can finally ditch the post-It note that has been stuck to your monitor with all your logins.
· Use two-factor authentication that generates a one-time code that is sent to your mobile device or email to confirm your identity.
· Always be vigilant, especially when opening emails or text messages that are from unknown senders or ones that come from a familiar source but seem off. Be suspicious of anything that asks you to click on a link to update private or financial information.
· Steer clear of unsecure websites. If the URL doesn’t begin with “https:,” just say no.
· Don’t overshare personal information, or your whereabouts, on social media.
· Install antivirus software on your devices and run scheduled scans. Disconnect any device from your network you suspect has been hacked.
If you‘re following these “golden rules,” then the next smart thing you can do to minimize your online exposure – that doesn’t require a lot of heavy lifting – is to activate the online security features available through your internet service provider.
This October, don’t just recognize Cybersecurity Month, observe it by mobilizing your internet safety team. Learn more at the Cox Panoramic Wifi Advanced Security page.
Susan Anable is vice president of public affairs for Cox, Southwest region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.