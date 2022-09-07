KaiPod Learning recently opened its first Arizona locations in Scottsdale, Gilbert and Glendale. Their centers are designed specifically for self-paced learning; each child is matched with a peer group of eight to 10 students and an experienced learning coach that provides one-on-one academic support, tailored enrichment activities (such as art, coding, music) and opportunities for collaboration.
“We pride ourselves in offering a personalized approach in an imaginative, professional environment that offers learners the opportunity to thrive given their individual needs academically, socially and personally.” said KaiPod Learning CEO Amar Kumar. “We are excited for our new Phoenix locations and supporting local families on their educational path.”
KaiPod Learning Centers are led by experienced "learning coaches," who are all former classroom teachers that have a desire to work with students one-on-one. They support each learner’s academic goals, course progress and provide opportunities for small-group socialization.
A recent case study by Center on Reinventing Public Education coined KaiPod Learning as “The best gig in education right now.” The study also highlights KaiPod Learning’s mission: “Kumar believes that this kind of hybrid model of online and real-world education can meet the needs of parents who want more control over their children’s learning environments, educators who want to focus on building relationships and curating experiences, and students who want more social and hands-on activities to accompany their online learning."
KaiPod Learning supports students in grades third through 12th utilizing any online school or home school curriculum. The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., offering two-day, three-day and five-day plans to give families flexibility to fit within their schedule and budget (accepting ESA payments as an approved ClassWallet vendor). To learn more about KaiPod Learning, visit kaipodlearning.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.