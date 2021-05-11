Summer is coming and Holland Center is once again offering week-long LEGO® camps to fascinate and entertain youngsters. The week with LEGO materials will let children’s imaginations run wild with tens of thousands of parts. Here are some of the camps available in June:
June 14–18: Adventures in STEM
Ages: 5–7
Days/Times: Monday through Friday, 9am–noon
This week with Legos will let children’s imaginations run wild. Build engineer-designed projects such as tunnel boring machines, stilt houses, and Teacup Rides.
June 14–18: STEM Explorations
Ages: 7–12
Days/Times: Monday through Friday, 1–4pm
This class is an opportunity for kids to master engineering skills as they apply real-world concepts in physics, engineering and architecture through engineer-designed projects such as elaborate houseboats, heavy duty forklifts, and Big Ben clocktowers.
June 28 – July 2: Minecraft Engineering
Ages: 5–7
Days/Times: Monday through Friday, 9am–noon
Bring Minecraft to life. Build engineer-designed projects such as a creeper, a lava trap and a minecart. Create favorite Minecraft mobs, tools and objects with the guidance of an experienced instructor. First and foremost, Minecraft is a game, but it also doubles as an educational tool. Lessons in math, physics, geometry and storytelling are rooted in the game’s principles.
June 28 – July 2: Minecraft Engineering
Ages: 7–12
Days/Times: Monday through Friday, 1–4pm
Build an Iron Golem, the Nether Portal and the Ender Dragon. Students will explore real-world concepts in physics, engineering and architecture while building their favorite Minecraft objects.
All camps are sponsored by Play-Well Teknologies, where they strive to provide an environment where students can create without fear of mistakes, explore fundamental STEM concepts through play, and express their creativity in ways they never thought possible. With tens of thousands of LEGO pieces and the guidance of passionate instructors, the possibilities are truly endless.
The Holland Center is located at 34250 N. 60th St., Bldg. B, Scottsdale. To register for classes, visit hollandcenter.org. For additional information, call 480.488.1090.
