There are new opportunities for learning, growth and connection at Gateway Academy, the Valley’s top school that serves students diagnosed with high functioning autism.
Gateway Academy is an established leader in educating twice-exceptional students and students with high functioning autism for grades 6-12. Gateway offers a curriculum that supports academic, social and emotional development. They excel at helping students improve their executive functioning skills while also providing opportunities to participate in activities such as student council, National Honor Society, multimedia art, world language, Gateway NASA, virtual reality labs, instrumental and digital music, and more.
“Students come to Gateway Academy seeking a different approach to learning, often because they have been frustrated in their previous school experiences,” said O. Robin Sweet, executive director and CEO of Gateway Academy. “Our intent is to rebuild self-esteem, rekindle curiosity and encourage the risk-taking necessary for learning. Our belief is that no single method of instruction is effective for every student. Instead, we must evaluate teaching strategies and match them with each student’s individual learning style.”
Gateway Academy is an accredited, non-profit school that accepts both Empowerment Scholarships as well as State Tax Organization Scholarships, with numerous resources in order to guide parents through the funding process. They encourage parents of prospective and current students to visit their ESA Parent Support page. There they will find a full list of eligibility requirements designed to make the process as smooth as possible for parents. The application processing time for ESA funding is estimated to be 45 days, so parents are encouraged to start that process as soon as possible.
The staff at Gateway Academy makes them the No. 1 choice for families with children ages 11-19 who have been diagnosed with high functioning autism. They have created an all-inclusive, supportive school community that accepts their students for their unique perspectives. Their state-certified teachers inspire creativity and dedicate themselves to finding each student’s passion and incorporating that passion into their learning.
