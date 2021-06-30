The Deer Valley Unified School District (DVUSD) invites children to join its Big Kid Book Club. The club offers the opportunity for parents to cultivate their child's love of reading and prepare them for kindergarten. DVUSD will periodically send children a free book in the mail along with helpful advice for parents of 3- to 5-year-olds.
Families do not need to live within DVUSD to participate. All children ages 3 to 5 years, who are not yet enrolled in kindergarten, are eligible to join the Big Kid Book Club.
To sign up, visit dvusd.org/bookclub.
