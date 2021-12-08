Children ages 6–13 will have the opportunity to work as a team, under the tutelage of the Fountain Hills Theater’s new director of education, award-winning stage and screen actress and teacher, Debby Rosenthal, during a fun, holiday-themed Winter Break Camp. Children and teens will have fun learning how to perform in a live, full-length musical production.
During the camp, which runs Dec. 20–30, participants will gain and sharpen the skills and techniques needed to be a confident musical theater performer, including theater terminology, acting, blocking, line memorization techniques, dance, voice, and more. The first half of each day will be spent learning and practicing the “triple threat” skills. The second half of the day will be spent putting those skills to use, rehearsing for the show. The session culminates with a performance on the last day of camp.
The show, ’Twas the Week After Christmas, is a hilarious and heartwarming story about what happens when the North Pole loses the Christmas spirit. It’s been years since the Elves and Reindeer have gotten along. The Reindeer’s ego is high and the Elf productivity is low. This has resulted in the least successful Christmas to date…only 60 percent of the presents were delivered. Will a post-Christmas week vacationing in the sun help?
Rosenthal, who has taught throughout the Valley for over 20 years, says she is excited to bring her talents to Fountain Hills Theater’s performing arts program. Learn more about her credentials and experience at www.debbyrosenthal.com.
Winter Break Camp takes place at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills. Dates are Dec. 20–30, Monday through Thursday, 10am to 4pm. Tuition is $275. Space is limited.
Call 480.837.9661, Ext. 3, or visit http://fhtaz.org/education for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.