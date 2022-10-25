Expedition Days Live (EDL), an interactive, engaging educational field trip event for 3rd and 4th grade students hosted by the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, is returning Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 4.
Students will leave their desks behind and adventure throughout the Lost Dog Trailhead to learn by doing with McDowell Sonoran Conservancy stewards, staff and partners. Learning stations include “Trash over Time,” “Watersheds,” “Humans and Wildlife” and more.
Animal partners Wild at Heart, Scottsdale Community College Center for Native and Urban Wildlife, Phoenix Herpetological Society and Southwest Wildlife will be in attendance bringing the desert to life with animals like falcons, owls, tortoises and Gila monsters among other reptiles and birds.
McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, located at 15300 N. 90th Street in Scottsdale, has hosted EDL for the past six years. Beginning in 2017 with just 207 students, EDL has grown to reach more students year after year. This year, over 800 students from Scottsdale, Gilbert and Mesa schools are anticipated to attend.
“We are thrilled for Expedition Days Live 2022 because the students always have an amazing time getting hands on at each learning station,” said Jen Bruening, education coordinator at the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. “They gain such a deep understanding of the ecology of the Sonoran Desert and an appreciation for the environment they call home.”
Jen Bruening is a certified interpretive guide, holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and has been an environmental educator for over 10 years.
“Because we design EDL’s activities to meet Arizona State Academic Standards, it fits right into the teaching curriculum,” she added. “It’s an intentional decision we’ve made that allows more teachers to participate since they don’t have to give up a day in the classroom to come.”
Expedition Days isn’t just for students — there’s also an Expedition Days Family Day Saturday, Nov. 5. Friends and family are welcome to come to the Lost Dog Trailhead from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to learn all about the Sonoran Desert and how the choices made in daily lives affect the future of the environment.
The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy thanks its partners whose support makes EDL possible, including the City of Scottsdale, APS, Arizona Republic Season of Sharing, Cox Charities, Thunderbirds Charities, The Charro Foundation and Sprouts.
More information about the event can be found on the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy website’s education page.
