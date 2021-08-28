At the regular governing board meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Deer Valley Unified School District (DVUSD) board approved a new contract that extends Superintendent Dr. Curtis Finch’s service to DVUSD for three additional years.
This contract, which becomes effective July 1, 2022, and ends June 30, 2025, is the third consecutive contract the DVUSD governing board has offered to Finch.
Finch said, “As I begin my fifth year with Deer Valley, I truly feel at home in this extraordinary District. We continue to see exponential academic growth and receive state and national recognition. We are trending up, and I am excited to see the progress we will make in the next four years.”
The superintendent remains focused on a single, audacious goal. “I want DVUSD to be number one in the state of Arizona in academics, athletics, fine arts, special needs services, and in everything we do. With our incredible students, teachers, staff, parents, and community, I know we will get there.”
The DVUSD governing board president, Ann O’Brien, said, “Dr. Finch has made a real difference in Deer Valley, expertly guiding the District in our continuous improvement journey and increasing achievement in every area that matters. We look forward to seeing how far he can take the District in the coming years.”
Dr. Curtis Finch began serving Deer Valley Unified School District July 1, 2017. Learn more about DVUSD at www.dvusd.org.
