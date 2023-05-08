Zack Okun, a senior at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, has been recognized as one of the country’s most outstanding high school leaders by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and has been awarded a $20,000 college scholarship.
Okun is one of 150 selected from 91,000-plus applicants from across the country to receive this scholarship.
“Zack Okun, a natural changemaker, founded STEMducate, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works with over 7,000 students in more than 11 countries and 24 U.S. states by offering various STEM-focused programs, competitions and resources,” the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation wrote about Okun.
“Aside from being class valedictorian, Zack is also president of his school district’s student advisory board; president of his school’s robotics team, science national honor society and advanced placement student association; and treasurer of his school’s student government and ambassador program; among other extracurriculars. He is the 2023 AZ DECA State Champion for business law and ethics. He holds a third-degree black belt in martial arts. Zack is an avid public speaker who is destined to better the world as a future engineer.”
Coca-Cola Scholars attended Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta April 13-16, where they were the guests of honor at the 35th Annual Coca-Cola Scholars Banquet and participated in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.
Collectively, the Coca Cola Scholars Foundation will award $3.1 million in college scholarships to these outstanding young leaders.
A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2023 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,750 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $81 million in scholarships over the course of 35 years.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the foundation.
“The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.