Area teens are invited to the Desert Foothills YMCA’s “Teaching Teens Car Safety” event to learn valuable life skills about safety in their car, as well as the opportunity to enjoy free giveaways and prizes.
At the event, teens will learn:
- How to pull over safely
- Location of spare tire, jack and all tools to change a tire and the process
- Proper air pressure in tires
- How to open their hood
- How to check oil and fluids
- Jump starting and gauge reading.
The Teaching Teens Car Safety event will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, 1–3pm, at the YMCA, 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale, and is sponsored by Discount Tire, Auto Zone and Sun Devil Auto.
To RSVP, send an email to kelly.forkasdi-armijo@vosymca.org. For additional information, visit the YMCA website or call 480.596.9622
