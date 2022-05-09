With the 2021-2022 school year coming to a close in the next few weeks, it is a fitting time to take measure of the more than 1,800 Scottsdale Unified students who comprise our Class of 2022.
This group of seniors spent nearly two full school years navigating the worst global pandemic in 102 years, dating back to 1918, some 22 years after our district’s founding. The first pandemic of the 21st century initially impacted nearly every aspect of student life. Instead of learning taking place in person, at school, in a classroom, one school year ended and the next began at home, at the kitchen or dining room table or home desk. Highly anticipated athletic competitions, fine arts performances and various social events were scratched from calendars. Students were separated from their friends, classmates, teachers, and traditional school environments for four-plus months, returning to their campuses in October of 2020 with shortened school days and many restrictions.
It has been a difficult journey for all of our students, not just this graduating class— that is not hyperbole. But it has also been a journey of discovery. The Class of 2022 particularly has excelled at making lemonade out of lemons, as the saying goes. Rather than despair, this group of students turned on its ingenuity and resourcefulness to work with the safety measures put in place to protect them, revising learning opportunities and creating new ones—and even better ones, in some instances. With district-issued technology devices in their hands, they inspired all of us to work with what could have been a limiting experience, to innovate our teaching and learning environments to accommodate and get past the headlines that dominated the daily news. Instead of missing out, this class of seniors came together, became more inclusive and more attuned to each other.
All of this is by way of saying that we need not worry about the Class of 2022. Yes, it will still face challenges and detours on its road to success in college, career, and life, in general—that part does not seem to change, no matter what. It is, however, the perseverance and resilience of this class that gives me great faith in what lies ahead for them. While the world has been anything but normal since March 2020, the Class of 2022 managed to push beyond what very well could have been lowered expectations for its accomplishments, to create new landscapes for themselves and play a leading role in ushering in a new era of education that embraces and expands opportunities for all learners. As Scottsdale Unified continues to celebrate its 125th anniversary, continuing to evolve is a hallmark of the world-class, future-focused learning for which we are known.
As they don their caps and gowns, I can say with great confidence that this group of seniors can do anything, be anything, achieve anything. Congratulations to Scottsdale Unified School District’s Class of 2022!
To contact Dr. Menzel or to learn more about Scottsdale Unified School District and its award-winning academic, arts, and athletic programs, call 480.484.6100 or go to www.susd.org.
