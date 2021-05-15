The Phoenix City Council approved on May 5 a plan for the tiered reopening of community centers, to resume the process for special park permits and special activity requests for private events of more than 50 people held on park property, and to resume rentals of select pools by high school swim and dive teams.
Tiered Reopening of Community Centers
The city’s community and recreation centers have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, and the following 11 Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department facilities will reopen effective June 7 for annual summer youth camps and limited indoor recreation classes by registration only. Drop-in use of these facilities will not be available:
- Deer Valley Community Center
- Desert West Community Center
- Eastlake Community Center
- Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center
- Longview Neighborhood Recreation Center
- Maryvale Community Center
- Paradise Valley Community Center
- Pecos Community Center
- South Mountain Community Center
- Sunnyslope Community Center
- Washington Activity Center
Gearing Up for In-person Summer Youth Camps
In-person summer youth camps for ages 6 to 12 will be offered at those 11 locations starting the week of June 7. Options for camps and other indoor recreation classes will be viewable on the Activenet registration website. Registration for summer camps and programs opened May 12.
Online registration is recommended; in-person registration will be available by appointment only at the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department’s division offices.
For additional information, visit phoenix.gov/parks.
