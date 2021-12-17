In November, Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation (CCUEF), a nonprofit foundation that supports the mission of the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD),announced that all schools within CCUSD received grants totaling over $25,000 to support teachers and their classrooms.
Schools that received these awards include:
- Black Mountain Elementary School
- Cactus Shadows High School
- Desert Sun Academy
- Desert Willow Elementary School
- Horseshoe Trails Elementary School
- Lone Mountain Elementary School
- Sonoran Trails Middle School
“Education is the key to our children’s future,” said Heidi Brashear, president, Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation. “These grants will provide our hard-working teachers with the ability to purchase much needed supplies that will further enhance their classrooms as well as their student’s education. Grant the District is the best day of our year, it is the reason CCUEF was formed!”
In 2009, CCUEF launched as a 501(c)(3) with the mission to support programs for learning in all CCUSD schools and to establish a partnership between the educational community and local business. The Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 in grants over the last 10 years. The grants are applied to purchasing materials that fall into one of the four pillars that CCUEF supports including resources, International Learning, Music and the Arts, and Health & Wellness.
Learn more: www.ccuef.org; www.ccusd93.org
