Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions has announced the launch of Gearing Towards the Future, the auction company’s new community, education and outreach initiative focused on STEM education.
Created in conjunction with SciTech Institute, the program will serve a leading role in encouraging and developing future automotive engineers and technicians through learning modules focused on teaching young people how to solve problems and develop new skills using challenge-based contests related to automobiles.
“Barrett-Jackson is passionate about its long history of creating family-friendly automotive lifestyle events that encourage multiple generations to come together and enjoy a shared interest with one another,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “This new STEM program provides an even greater opportunity to engage with the youth here in Arizona through an exciting educational platform that will help support the future community of automotive enthusiasts.”
Gearing Towards the Future began this month and project submissions will close on Jan. 3, 2023, in advance of the annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, Jan. 21-29. There will be three different open competitions for Arizona students interested in participating in this year’s contests; a 10th grade-only competition focused on the design and build of an electrical component for any vehicle for the future of transportation; a fourth grade-only competition focused on presenting the design and layout of a future vehicle; and a competition open for all grades, Pre-K through 12, with the focus on presenting a plan for future transportation options in a community setting of any size.
Gearing Towards the Future will culminate at STEM Fest, a one-day event on the first Saturday of Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction as part of Barrett-Jackson’s Family Day. STEM Fest will spotlight all the Gearing Towards the Future winners and their projects along with companies and organizations focused on STEM initiatives.
“We are so excited to continue our partnership with Barrett-Jackson,” said Dr. Jeremy Babendure, executive director of SciTech Institute. “Their engagement with STEM is a prime example of how science, technology, engineering and math are so important in our lives. We are grateful for their continued interest in bringing STEM to Arizona’s long-lived tradition of the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale.”
For more information on Gearing Towards the Future and how to participate in the projects themselves, including outlines, registration and submission, visit STEM.Barrett-Jackson.com.
