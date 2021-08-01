At its July 12 meeting, the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) governing board approved Sarah Barela as the new Cactus Shadows High School principal.
Barela just finished her 20th year in education, all of which have transpired within the Arizona public school system. Graduating from Northern Arizona University in 2000 she began her career as a high school English teacher at Sunrise Mountain High School where she also coached the spirit line and was a student government class sponsor. While teaching, she also attended Northern Arizona University and earned her master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
Barela said, “I am honored to become a member of the Falcon community. In the few interactions I have had with faculty, staff, and students it is clear that Cactus Shadows is a great place to be and the sense of community is strong. I look forward to continuing to make connections with all of you as we move through this next school year.”
On a personal note, Barela enjoys spending time with her husband and family. Her oldest daughter will start her journey as a Wildcat in the fall. Her other daughter will be a sophomore and her son will be a third-grader.
Barela added, “My focus is to build relationships with the Cactus Shadows learning community. You will find me out in the mornings, during passing periods and at lunch. You will see me at school and community events cheering on our Falcons. Our job is to educate our future. I will work diligently with our team of teachers, support staff, and district administration to ensure that students leave Cactus Shadows with the education and tools to be successful wherever their dreams and goals take them.”
For additional information, call 480.575.2000 or visit www.ccusd93.org.
