Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is kicking off its new fall session of classes with an open house, Aug. 8, from 10am–2pm. The public is invited to tour the studio, participate in free dance classes, meet the instructors and win prizes and gift cards.
Located at 6201 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is a state-of-the-art dance studio hosting a wide array of ballet and contemporary dance classes for all ages. From its creative movement sessions for preschoolers to learn through play, to an extensive classical ballet program for students seeking a career in dance, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix’s top instructors guide students as they advance in skill, poise and stamina.
The company produces two choreographed productions a year, its annual production of The Nutcracker, as well as its spring recital, with students performing on stage at local venues.
Fall classes will begin Aug. 16, with a full schedule of classes in ballet, contemporary fusing modern, jazz and hip hop, as well as contemporary breaking, which experiments in street dance.
For information Ballet Theatre of Phoenix’s classes, instructors and professional training programs, visit www.ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602.957.3364.
