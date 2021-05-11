Designed to foster curiosity and love of dance in young children, Read, Dance, Play! is a monthly interactive workshop series that combines literary exploration with creative movement and play. Children and families will listen to and/or read along with Rebecca Needhammer, The School of Ballet Arizona’s Children’s Division faculty member, as they use movement to interpret and understand the story’s events and themes.
Kids will have the opportunity to grow their imaginations, move their bodies, and learn about the building blocks of dance. Parents will love the opportunity for kids to practice listening, thinking and communicating through both words and movement.
Kids will be introduced to a variety of dance concepts such as size, balance, rhythm, levels, shapes, energy and emotions. Story selections will be available in advance so parents can find copies to read along at home, if desired.
This event series is an opportunity for parents and children to explore the world of dance together and get to know a little bit about the training that is available at The School of Ballet Arizona. For more information on classes and enrollment, visit balletaz.org/school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.