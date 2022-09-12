Nivedita Rengarajan examines a sample of waste water in the Center for Environmental Health Engineering laboratory in the Biodesign Institute on Jan. 21, 2020. Halden is a noted expert in determining where in the environment mass-produced chemicals wind up, their impact on health and how to remove them from contaminated water resources, aquifers and agricultural soils. Toxins of interest include dioxins, anti-bacterial products, pharmaceuticals and personal care products, organohalides, problematic plastics and their additives, as well as pesticides â all having potential health impacts, including adverse birth outcomes, inflammation and increased risk of cancer.