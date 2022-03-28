Programming for all ages continues at Desert Foothills Library in April. Here is a look at some of the many programs this month:
Wednesday, April 6 & 20, 1-2pm MEDITATION WITH REIKI HEALING
Meditation and relaxation have been proven to promote mental and physical changes in a person. Come and experience meditation with guidance. Discuss your experience. Discover the power of healing through guided meditation. If you are interested in expanding your meditation practices, the reiki healing will provide a unique opportunity to experience the healing effects. Please contact instructor Karen Cimaglia at rockinvibs21@gmail.com for more information. Cost: $10 cash, paid to instructor at each class
Friday, April 8, 2pm
INTERNATIONAL FILM SERIES: WOMEN DIRECTORS WITH GARY ZARO
Film is the most popular form of art and entertainment in the world and a wonderful way for us to communicate with each other. The International Film Series gives us a glimpse into other cultures to see their uniqueness, history, and what is important to them. It is also a great look into the universality of all countries and cultures and allows us the opportunity to see often times we share more than we realize. This month’s film, Breathe, will 0be followed by a post-film discussion with Gary Zaro. RSVP at www.dfla.org.
Saturday, April 9, 4pm
TRENDING SHOWCASE RECEPTION
Desert Foothills Art Gallery welcomes you to a wonderful reception to celebrate the artists in the Trending Showcase. Light refreshments will be served.
Thursday, April 14, 2pm
MUSIC AT THE MOVIES
Join us for a celebration of movies with interesting or significant music. This month’s movie, Bel Canto, will be hosted by music enthusiast, Annis Scott.
Thursday, April 14, 4pm
DESERT FOOTHILLS ART GALLERY PRESENTATION
Join the Desert Foothills Art Gallery to learn more about the wonderful artists featured in the Trending Showcase.
Thursday, April 21, 10am
LITERARY SALON
Our April Salon will salute the showers that bring May flowers. Choose any book, film, music, or other literary genre with the word “rain” in the title, or in which rain plays a major role. Some best sellers include “Fifty Words for Rain,” “The Color of Rain” and “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” which is also a film. Other film ideas are “Singing in the Rain” and “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.” How does “rain” fit into the context of the story? Is it a metaphor, a physical entity, or both? Is it treated as a character, a natural element, or a blend of the two? Is the rain gentle or torrential, or does it change? We’ll consider these questions and more as we explore “rain.”
Friday, April 22, 2pm
LITTLE KNOWN STORIES OF WWII WITH GARY ZARO
This film series offers little known war stories filled with daring, intrigue, and sometimes such improbability they have to be seen to be believed. At the heart of each one, are the men and women who made World War II modern history’s seminal event, one that still affects our lives and world today. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion following this month’s film, The Apology (2016). RSVP at www.dfla.org.
Saturday, April 23 & 30 at 1pm
JUBILATE CONCERT
Jubilate Conservatory of Music will have two recitals at Desert Foothills Library in the Jones Coates Room in April. Voice, violin, viola, and cello students will present solos with accompanist Jeff Yoder. No admission fees will be charged at the door.
All events take place at Desert Foothills Library, located at 38443 North Schoolhouse Road in Cave Creek. For more information or to register, visit www.dfla.org or call 480.488.2286.
