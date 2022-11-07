A 13-year-old student from Scottsdale was recently named a finalist in BYJU's 18u18 coding competition for an app he created named My Life Resume.
Arnav Hingorani, a student at ASU Prep School, started coding at 9 years old. In 2021, Hingorani’s teacher at BYJU’s FutureSchool prompted him to think of a problem that could be solved with an app. With national tennis tournaments, taekwondo competitions and math competitions under his belt, he came up with the idea for an app to keep track of personal milestones.
When asked what makes him so invested in coding, Hingorani said, “The creativity aspect, I get to come up with my own ideas.”
Coding students under 18 years old are selected to compete globally in the 18u18 coding competition. The top 18 students with the best ideas are then selected to develop a prototype with a coding mentor. Finalists were required to build the prototype in a coding language that Hingorani didn’t know.
“It was definitely a bit challenging to learn (the language), and we had to complete it in a couple of months,” he said.
Hingorani doesn’t plan on ending his coding journey there and already has plans on creating a movie recommendation app using artificial intelligence.
“I’m still learning a lot of new things,” he said. “As I learn more, I can start applying those concepts to build apps because there’s more features and ideas I can get.”
