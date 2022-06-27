The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers who use Interstate 17 in North Phoenix to plan for continued closures of Greenway Road between 25th and 29th avenues, as well as on- and off-ramp closures at Greenway Road as crews make progress on the regional drainage system project.
- Eastbound Greenway Road is scheduled to be closed between 25th and 29th avenues through July 8. The following ramps and frontage road also are closed during these times:
- The northbound I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road, along with the northbound frontage road between Thunderbird and Greenway roads.
- The southbound I-17 on-ramp is accessible from eastbound Greenway Road only.
- Detours: Drivers can use 19th or 35th avenues to Cactus or Bell roads to access north- and southbound I-17. To access Greenway Road, drivers may exit I-17 at Bell or Thunderbird roads and use 19th or 35th avenues.
Drivers should slow down and use caution around construction workers and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the "Mile Markers" icon on the map at www.az511.com.
