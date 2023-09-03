From the moment Valley resident Kylee Postel was born in 2003, she struggled medically. It wasn’t until she was 5 that the doctors discovered her actual diagnosis, mitochondrial disease (mito) complex III and IV.
Throughout her life, Postel’s had 20 major surgeries, countless minor surgeries and has been in the operating room over 100 times. In addition to mito, she has an adrenal insufficiency, immune deficiency, chromosome deletion 1q21.1, mast cell activation syndrome, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, neurogenic bladder and short gut syndrome.
Upon the diagnosis of mito in 2008, Postel was granted a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and went to Disney World with her four older siblings. It wasn’t until 2018 that her pediatrician brought up A Second Wish By Demetrius Inc., put her name on the list, and received approval.
A Second Wish By Demetrius is a nonprofit founded in 2008 by Angela Small in memory of her nephew, Demetrius. At the age of 2, Demetrius was diagnosed with an ependymoma brain tumor. It was a shock to his doctors that he made a great recovery from his surgery and when he was 3 years old he started attending Montessori school at Holy Rosary in Cleveland.
When he was 7, the tumor returned and Demetrius was granted his wish of a piano, however, when the tumor returned for the third time at age 12, he was hoping for a second wish. A wish that would take him on a train ride with his family from Tampa to Orlando with a stop in Atlanta to visit his great-grandmother one more time.
Because Demetrius already had a wish granted, there wasn’t a foundation that would help and he sadly passed away without his second wish fulfilled. That’s why A Second Wish By Demetrius works towards providing second wishes to children with life threatening illnesses.
In 2018, when Postel was approved by A Second Wish, she was hoping to have the chance to go back to Disney World.
“That’s what she really wanted, but since then, Kylee has really progressed,” said her mom, Christine Postel. “Since around age 7, she’s really just progressed more and more down. She was in and out of the hospital. She was, at a time, more in the hospital than she was at home.”
Kylee has since changed her wish to a gaming unit.
Due to her various medical needs, she missed out on the typical school experience and socialization that comes with it. Because of this, she didn’t have the opportunity to make many friends. Kylee has two good friends, one in northern California and one in Pennsylvania, that also have medical struggles. They use games as a way to connect, mostly “Minecraft.”
“Traveling with her is extremely difficult. She has multiple IV fluids and multiple supplies… right now she just has a laptop, which is very laggy, so I just thought, what about doing a gaming computer for her,” Christine said.
From California to Arizona
Two years after being approved for her second wish, Kylee and her family moved from California to Arizona. Christine has leaned on the connections she’s made through support groups.
“My four other children were young too, and I was constantly in the hospital with Kylee. They missed out on a lot and I missed out on a lot. They’re adults now, but they’re still seeing their sister go through these struggles, it’s just a very difficult journey,” Christine explained. “I think that’s what's kept me going is the support groups. Knowing that other people are going through this and you’re not alone has been the biggest help.”
Being in and out of the hospital is all Kylee’s known her whole life, but she continues to have a smile on her face. Carrying around IV pumps and a rolling backpack, she’s managed to keep a positive outlook.
“What matters the most is that Kylee’s happy. Mitochondrial disease is a life-limited disease. Most kids don’t live past 20 and she just turned 20, so we try to make the most of every day and make memories,” Christine said. “Live life and appreciate everything that you have. I know times can be tough for everyone, but Kylee has taught me a lot about what a warrior is.”
It’s a struggle making ends meet when you have a loved one that needs 24/7 care and medical bills that pile up. With advances in medical treatments, children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses are living longer. That’s why A Second Wish believes that they should have another opportunity to fulfill a dream.
“Kids grow and sometimes their wishes change and so to give them hope of another dream means the world,” Christine said.
“There's kids with cancer that have dealt with the cancer and then they went into remission and are now battling cancer again. It’s rough, but at least they give them some type of hope of another dream. I know for us, it’s difficult, we can’t just say ‘hey, let’s go to Disney World' or 'let’s go here and there.’ There’s a strain when you have a child with medical needs, so when there’s another foundation that’s trying to make these dreams happen for these kids, I can’t thank them enough.”
A Second Wish By Demetrius calls the family every three to six months, just to talk and check in.
“I feel like they’re family,” said Christine. “I wish we could even just go out there and give them a hug. Thank them for wanting to help our kids.”
For more information on A Second Wish By Demetrius Inc., visit asecondwish.org. To donate towards Kylee’s gaming system, click “donate” on their website and you’ll find options to donate various amounts.
Any amount donated is greatly appreciated.
“Thoughts and prayers are the most important,” Christine said.
For a more in-depth look at what living with mitochondrial disease is, watch Christine’s awareness video on her YouTube channel, “fourgirls1boy4me.”
Additionally, any words of encouragement go a long way.
“Kylee loves letters, we used to call them ‘happy mail.’ Whether that’s cards or just anything to cheer her up. It goes back to the fact that she doesn’t have many friends, and to see the happy mail is extremely appreciated,” Christine said. “Just letting her know that she has people out there that hear her story and are rooting for her.”
To send a letter to Kylee, email Christine directly at fourgirls1boy4me@yahoo.com.
She’d also like to mention that if you or a loved one has or suspects a chronic illness and have any questions, she’s there to talk, support and let them know they’re not alone.
“We just want to say thank you to A Second Wish By Demetrius. It’s non-profit organizations like them that give families like us hope,” Christine added. “They’re the ones that make our kids have smiles on their faces and get their dreams.”
