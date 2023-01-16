Desert Valley Home Watch, a Cave Creek business which offers services to help homeowners across the Valley keep their houses safe, has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year.
The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at customers’ vacation or primary home while they are not in residence.
With owner Matt Hjermstad’s background in construction inspection and utilities/project management, he decided to put his skills and expertise into home safety and maintenance services. He created Desert Valley Home Watch, which offers complete home watch services.
Hiring home sitters, burdening neighbors or requesting friends and family members to keep an eye on their homes is not a reliable solution for keeping homeowners’ properties safe. From inspecting the inside of a house for irregularities and checking the home’s pipelines for leaks to ensuring the yard is not overrun by pests, Desert Valley Home Watch offers general and specialized home watch services to make sure their clients’ homes are in the same condition they were left in.
Desert Valley Home Watch is a detail-driven and reasonably priced home watch service that reassures its clients that they have left their property in safe and trustworthy hands.
With Hjermstad and his family living full time in Cave Creek, Desert Valley Home Watch serves Anthem, Carefree, Cave Creek, north Phoenix, Scottsdale, north Scottsdale and Rio Verde.
Learn more at desertvalleyhomewatch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.