As part of its popular Fitness at the Rocks program, which encourages participants to be physically, spiritually and socially active, Desert Hills Presbyterian Church (DHPC) has released a new fall class schedule.
While the Fitness at the Rocks program includes classes for all ages and fitness levels, it is particularly beneficial for adults 55 and older seeking to improve their overall health and well-being.
Developed by Kara Thomas — an award-winning health and fitness program director, NCCA-accredited exercise specialist, wellness author, retreat speaker and creator of the “50-Minute Fitness Retreat” DVD — Fitness at the Rocks classes are free of charge and take place at the DHPC Fellowship Center, 34605 N. Tom Darlington Road in Scottsdale.
The newest Fitness at the Rocks class offering is the Savvy Steppers Fitness Circuit, which is currently taking place at 1 p.m. on Mondays and at 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Designed to help participants sharpen their minds, strengthen their bodies and uplift their spirits, Savvy Steppers is a dynamic and complete fitness circuit for active older adults.
The physical fitness portion of the class includes a unique low-impact aerobics segment designed to improve cardiovascular and bone health, balance and coordination. To help participants improve neuromuscular connections, reaction times and cognitive functions, each session also features 10 minutes of team-building activities. Each Savvy Steppers class concludes with healing words of encouragement, relaxation and fellowship.
Fitness at the Rocks will also showcase a different health-related theme for each month this fall. For instance, September is “Fall into a Healthier Lifestyle” Month, which will usher in the new class schedule.
In addition to Savvy Steppers, fall highlights will include “Flex, Core & Restore,” a fitness fusion class held Mondays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays at 1 p.m., and Stretch & Balance classes held Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursdays at noon.
There will also be a special Cardio Dance & Fellowship event each month, featuring an easy-to-follow aerobic dance routine followed by nutritious refreshments and fellowship. September’s event, which will focus on classic melodies, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.
In October, DHPC will celebrate “Healthy Nutrition Month.” On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Deb McDermott will present the third annual Mediterranean Cooking Participation Class; participants are asked to RSVP to the church office by Oct. 1. Then, in keeping with the Mediterranean theme, October’s Cardio Dance & Fellowship event will feature Mediterranean melodies on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
November is “Fall Prevention Month,” which will focus on exercises for better balance. Showcasing country melodies, the monthly Cardio Dance & Fellowship event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Finally, as the holidays approach, Fitness at the Rocks will invite participants to ring in the season with healthier habits. Each class in December will offer healthy lifestyle information for holiday parties and treats, as well as stress management tips for coping with a busy schedule. In the spirit of the season, December’s Cardio Dance & Fellowship — scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 — will feature a playlist of favorite Christmas tunes.
To learn more about DHPC’s upcoming Fitness at the Rocks class schedule, visit deserthills.org/fitness-at-the-rocks, or call 480-488-3384 to sign up for classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.