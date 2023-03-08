The Southwest is a unique growing area presenting numerous challenges – mineral rich soils, cool winters, hot summers and voracious wildlife. On Saturday, March 11, local garden writer Dr. Jacqueline Soule will discuss low water plants that help the landscape look colorful, lush and inviting – especially in the cooler months of our winter when we want to use our yards.
Soule is a long-time Southwest gardener, award-winning garden writer of 15 books, as well as articles in national, regional and local publications. She has degrees from University of Arizona, Michigan State University and a Ph.D. in Botany from the University of Texas. Her postdoctoral work was at Washington State University.
The program, usually including a plant raffle, will begin at 9:30 a.m. and go until approximately noon at the Town Council Chamber, located at 33 Easy Street and Nonchalant Avenue in Carefree. A $5 – or more – donation is appreciated to support these programs. For more information, call 480-488-3686.
This is the third of four programs of the 2023 Carefree Desert Gardens seminar series.
