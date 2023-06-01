Celebrating its history and looking toward the future, the Desert Foothills Library recently received Cave Creek local landmark status and unveiled a newly constructed pergola by the library’s waterfall terrace.
The local landmark designation is awarded by the Town of Cave Creek to places considered to be an integral part of the town’s culture and heritage. The Desert Foothills Library has now joined the list as one of 16 destinations to receive this honor.
“We are honored to receive the Cave Creek Local Landmark, and we invite you to visit Desert Foothills Library whether you're a frequent patron, haven't been to the library in years or are new to the area,” said Dr. Debra Lay, executive director of Desert Foothills Library.
“A gem within a community of treasurers, there's something for everyone here. Desert Foothills Library is a truly unique Cave Creek landmark and we welcome everyone.”
The history
In 1954, a contract was signed with Maricopa County to start a new library in Cave Creek. Dorothy Smith was named as the library's first director, circulating materials mostly out of the trunk of her car.
The current, permanent location of the library, at 38443 N. School House Road, had its grand opening on Feb. 14, 1977 — exactly 23 years after the first signed contract with Maricopa County — and was renamed the Desert Foothills Library. In 1987, the Desert Foothills Library also became the county's only privately funded independent public library, offering free library cards to all Maricopa County residents.
Starting with a mere 2,000 square feet, the library has since undergone several major expansions and is now 20,000 square feet. The library boasts designated youth and teen sections, a full demonstration kitchen, multipurpose rooms, a computer lab, Southwest Special Collections Room and private study rooms. The library also houses the Chapter2 Bookstore, which is the largest used bookstore in the north Valley with over 25,000 items at discounted prices.
The future
The mission of the Desert Foothills Library is to enrich the Desert Foothills community by promoting literacy and advancing knowledge through library resources and programs that inspire and support lifelong learning. This commitment has led to the evolution of the library offering more than just your average book; it truly is a place where the community can engage and come together.
With an offering of over 100 programs a month for adults and youth, there is something for everyone to get involved with at the Desert Foothills Library: from book clubs, movie showings, fitness classes, seminars, cooking classes, and storytimes to card games, lectures, seminars, pet adoptions and more. And if you're looking to host your own special event, from showers and meetings to memorials and weddings, the library has the perfect space for a unique gathering.
Following the landmark dedication on the evening of Thursday, May 18, a private gathering was held for those who contributed to the creation and development of the library’s newly constructed pergola.
Financially supported by the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, the pergola provides a shaded area and environmentally-friendly furniture for guests to sit and relax by the library’s waterfall terrace.
The vision of the Desert Foothills Library has always been to continually evolve as a widely recognized and valued community resource, a mission that Lay said she is committed to.
“We’re a community library with many facets and our patrons and future friends deserve an establishment that meets their needs and continues to challenge us to enter the next half of this century with exuberance and vitality,” Lay said. “Desert Foothills Library is a polished gem in an area rich with treasures.”
For 69 years, the library has served the community as a hub for not only resources and library services, but as a place to come together and highlight all the things that make this community exceptional.
For more information about the library, visit dfla.org.
(1) comment
The Desert Foothills Library is, under current Executive Director, Dr. Lay, beginning to show itself as a ‘real Library’ as most would define that. Previous, to her recent stewardship, this more resembled a badly conceived Community Center, with a couple of less than 10 year old books, and a seeming focus on Childcare, and Mah Jong.
Let us, who know, and value, ‘Good Libraries’ hope politics, and bottom fishes, do not call for a continuation of mediocre.
