The Holland Center and Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce announced that the next Desert Foothills Leadership Academy (DFLA) Class will commence on Jan. 12, 2023.
“After a very successful 2022 Class of 17 participants, we are excited to welcome Class III” said Jennifer Rosvall, executive director of The Holland Center.
“The feedback and reviews from our previous class supported our mission to educate, energize and engage emerging leaders with a goal of enriching community life while responsibly sustaining our natural resources for generations to come. All of this is done through a focus on strengthening participants' understanding of the past, current and future potential of the Sonoran Desert Foothills.”
Class III for the 2023 Academy will take place over a 10-month period and include both on-site and “classroom” training incorporating subject matter expert presentations, on-site tours, panel discussions and hands-on training.
Areas to be covered include health care, tourism, technology, sustainability, innovation, education, land usage/growth, social services, arts, local issues, transportation, Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), leadership training/styles and public safety. Participants of the 2022 class recently graduated in October.
When asked about the content, one of them shared: “I learn something new in each session” and that the content was “extremely timely and relevant” and the overall academy program experience was “professional, enlightening, informative.” When asked about the on-site tours that provide a behind-the-scenes look to local institutions, another 2022 graduate exclaimed that the “field trips are instrumental to learning.”
Desert Foothills Leadership Academy looks forward to welcoming applicants for the next class, encouraging those who are seeking connections, confidence and knowledge to become effective and inspired community leaders to apply. For additional information or to apply for DFLA Class III, visit desertfoothillsleaders.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.