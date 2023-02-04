The newly named Desert Diamond Arena, formerly known as the Gila River Arena, announced 2022 was its most successful and highest grossing year in their venue’s 19-year history.
Desert Diamond Arena, an ASM Global managed venue, is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose sports and entertainment facility situated on 13.5 acres in the City of Glendale. The arena entertains over one-million visitors annually through concerts, family shows and sporting events.
The arena hosted over 50 live events this past year including nationally known acts like Billie Eilish, Eric Church, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, Pearl Jam and Grupo Firme in addition to sporting events including Professional Bull Riders and Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva.
“As exciting as this is, I’m even more excited about 2023,” said Dale Adams, general manager of Desert Diamond Arena.
“This marks the venue’s 20-year anniversary and our inaugural year with our new naming rights partner, Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment. I’d like to thank the City of Glendale, our partners, this incredible community and the many visitors who purchase tickets and support us, we wouldn’t have accomplished this without you.”
To continue to remain a top destination and provide fans with more amenities, the arena will soon begin renovations designed to modernize the facility. The reimagined space, coupled with the ability to book acts year-round without date impediments, enables the venue to diversify their event calendar to also include private events.
This flexibility will be a key contributor to the venue’s continued growth and Desert Diamond Arena’s goal of providing an extraordinary experience in an incredible atmosphere for all event attendees.
“We couldn’t be more excited about this news and what it means for our community and the businesses in Westgate,” said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps.
“We are very proud to have a relationship with ASM Global. They’re an incredible partner that is attracting top-selling artists and terrific events to Desert Diamond Arena. This is the exact vision we have for our Sports and Entertainment District and the future is brighter than it has ever been.”
Just one month into the new year, Desert Diamond Arena started 2023 with a sold-out Carin Leon concert with several concerts and events coming up, including: Carrie Underwood, Muse, Zach Bryan, RBD and ESPN Top Rank Boxing with many more to come.
For a complete listing of upcoming events, premium seating and private event rental options, please visit DesertDiamondArena.com.
