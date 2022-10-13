Proposition 310 could help firefighters help you
Many fire districts cover Arizonans in areas not covered by cities and/or towns. Located mostly in rural Arizona and along the major roadways connecting Phoenix, Tucson, Kingman, Flagstaff and Yuma, fire districts have raised concerns for years regarding the various limits placed on revenue growth within their districts.
The current limitations have precluded many fire districts from maintaining adequate fire and emergency medical service delivery at levels necessary to protect life and property and keep firefighters safe, response times can be as long as 30 minutes or more. That can be a lifetime when you need medical attention after a car crash far from the nearest fire station. Or when you are one of the 1.5 million Arizonans who live in a fire district and a wildfire is bearing down on your family’s home and property.
How deep is the crisis? Over the last five years, 2,000 people have died in vehicle crashes on Arizona’s rural roads. Another 30,000 have been injured. The Daisy Mountain Fire District responds to emergencies on the Interstate 17 from the Carefree Highway to Sunset Point, arguably the most dangerous stretch of highway in Arizona. Over the same five-year period, fire districts have helped fight wildfires that have claimed more than 2.2 million acres in our state.
The solution could be Proposition 310.
Put forward by Arizona’s firefighters and a bipartisan group of state legislators, this small temporary increase in the state’s sales tax – just one-tenth of a cent on each dollar spent – will generate about $150 million annually for the State’s fire districts. These increased resources will take the pressure off our firefighters and paramedics and help ensure they have the equipment and training they need to provide fire, emergency and medical services to residents and travelers.
Think of it this way: The next time you spend ten bucks on lunch at McDonald’s, this measure will cost you a penny. In return, the next time you take a day trip from the Valley to the White Mountains or drive over for a weekend in Rocky Point, San Diego or Vegas, the fire districts you pass through will be far better prepared should you and your loved ones need help.
While urban fire departments frequently respond to 911 emergency calls in six or seven minutes, rural fire districts’ response times routinely can exceed 30 minutes. Not only does that create serious risk for the 1.5 million Arizonans who live in fire districts, it also impacts the residents and visitors who travel our state’s interstates and rural roadways on day trips, sightseeing tours and vacations.
Strapped for funding and short of manpower, equipment and training, Arizona’s fire districts desperately need more resources to better serve our communities, families, and businesses. Notwithstanding the funding issues of rural fire districts, with additional funding from an initiative like this, the Daisy Mountain Fire District, which covers Black Canyon City, Anthem, New River, Desert Hills and Cave Creek, could:
- Train additional firefighter paramedics that were lost due to budget cuts
- Construct and staff new fire station(s) for better response times
- Staff and equip additional regionally deployed ambulance(s) for better response times
- Expand regionally deployed wildland/urban interface fire suppression capacities
- Train, equip and staff a regional technical rescue team (mountain rescues, high angle rescues, mine rescues, swift water rescues, off road rescues)
- Train, equip and staff a regionally deployed battalion chief (special ops certified) for firefighter safety
- Staff and equip a regionally deployed air/light utility/rehabilitation truck for firefighter safety
- Initiate/expand tele-med and tele stroke services for better patient care for patients with long transport times to hospitals
- Staff and equip regionally deployed Crisis Response Unit(s) for urgent behavioral health issues
- Expand occupational cancer screening for firefighters
- Construct regional fire and EMS training center(s)
National Fire Prevention week is Oct. 9-15. In its 100th year, this year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org
