The Phoenix-based United Food Bank recently received a donation of 570 pounds of food (475 meals) after Best Corporate Events (BEST) helped Biofrontera, Inc. incorporate a corporate social responsibility (CSR) team building program into their annual sales meeting.
BEST’s Mini Golf Build and Food Donation CSR program had Biofrontera sales team members design and construct a mini golf course using canned and boxed food items. After a competitive tournament, the team's creations were judged for originality and creativity, awarding a trophy to the team with the most original mini golf hole.
Upon completion, the Biofrontera sales teams deconstructed their creations and donated their food items to the United Food Bank.
"Our national sales meeting is a time to recognize what the organization has accomplished and prepare for the year ahead,” said Mark Baldyga, Biofrontera, Inc. vice president of sales and marketing.
“We have made a significant investment in our sales force this year and the meeting was a great opportunity to bring the team together formally and informally. CSR-focused team building exercises like this one help to strengthen the organization while also doing good. We are proud to be giving back to the local Scottsdale community.”
The United Food Bank has been dedicated to providing hunger relief to people in the East Valley and eastern Arizona since its inception in 1983.
As a member of Feeding America, the food bank collects, acquires, stores and distributes food to 150 partner agencies and programs in five counties, serving over 2 million Arizonians. These efforts result in the distribution of more than 21.6 million pounds of food each year, equating to 50,000 meals a day.
“We are always thankful when organizations put a high value on supporting their local community,” said United Food Bank’s Community Engagement Manager Melissa Nelson.
“Incorporating CSR into team building events like this one not only raises awareness for local nonprofits like ours, it makes a huge impact on employees and the community. Doing good feels good. It's a win-win for everyone.”
For more information about United Food Bank, visit unitedfoodbank.org.
BEST is North America's largest in-person team building and virtual event company with the No. 1 Customer TrustScore in its industry. It strengthens teams by delivering team building, professional development and training programs that help organizations build trust and respect among their team members while enhancing leadership, communication and problem-solving skills. For more information, visit bestcorporateevents.com.
