Students Austin Saint Peter and Ainsley O’Connor were named recipients of the 2023 Jim Martin STEM Scholarship, an award granted by the Anthem Way Foundation.
Anthem Community Council Board Chair Carolynn Hiron and Vice Chair Darrin Francom presented Peter and O’Connor each with a $1,000 scholarship check at a board of directors meeting in late April. Executive Director Aaron Baker recognized and thanked all the students who had applied for the scholarship.
All applicants are required to be Anthem residents with a GPA of at least 3.0 and be attending a college or university to study science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Applicants should display excellence in mathematics as well as community service.
The scholarships are named for Jim Martin, chief engineer of the Anthem Veterans Memorial, for his mathematical and engineering talents and his dedication to the Anthem Community. Martin is the brains behind the solar spotlight created at exactly 11:11 a.m. each Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by the sun’s rays passing through the monument’s five pillars.
The Jim Martin STEM Scholarship provides two $1,000 annual scholarships to two graduating high school students each year. Anyone who would like to support Anthem-area graduating seniors is encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation to the Jim Martin STEM Scholarship Fund. Donation information is available at OnlineAtAthem.com/AVM.
The Anthem Way Foundation and Anthem Community Council congratulates all students from the Class of 2023.
