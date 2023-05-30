The Anthem Community Council (ACC) recently approved the expansion of the award-winning Anthem Veterans Memorial (AVM), and the project has already been met with community support and donations.
The AVM Expansion Committee’s proposal to expand was approved at the April ACC board meeting, where Haydon Corps, builders of the original AVM, were also approved as the sole-sourced contractors for the project.
The AVM expansion adds 3,000 veteran commemorative pavers bringing the total to 5,400 in the Circle of Honor. Additionally, the project will include placing new lighting, adding two sidewalks to facilitate entrance to the memorial, updating flower beds, redirecting water away from the AVM pavers to provide water/dust relief, moving sponsor pavers to a new area and installing enhancements to the tops of the pillars.
The $172,000 project will be funded through the Anthem Way Foundation, a 501(c)(3)charitable organization.
The Rotary Club of Anthem has already committed to match the first $25,000 donated to the expansion project.
“The AVM expansion is a wonderful opportunity for our community to show our support of veterans and their families,” said Joe Alvare, Rotary Club of Anthem president-elect.
“We challenge other businesses and community members to participate in this wonderful opportunity to show support for our veterans through the Anthem Veterans Memorial. We challenge other organizations and local businesses to review the sponsorship packages and to participate in this wonderful opportunity to demonstrate support for our veterans through the Anthem Veterans Memorial expansion.”
Other organizations donating to the expansion project include Knights of Columbus Assembly #3438 Anthem, who will donate all proceeds from their food sales at the July 3, Independence Day celebration, and Musical Theatre of Anthem, who will donate $500.
“We are honored to have been a part of the AVM since its 2011 dedication and proud to be a part of the 2023 expansion to salute even more veterans,” said Jackie Hammond, producing artistic director at Musical Theatre of Anthem.
In addition to these organizations, several individuals have committed to donating.
One of these is Todd Ninneman, owner of RE/MAX Fine Properties, who will donate $6,000 toward the expansion.
“The Anthem Veterans Memorial is one of the greatest projects in Anthem,” Ninneman said. “People from around the country visit the memorial, visit our businesses and learn about our amenities. To have the AVM, a state historic landmark in our community, sends a strong message that we truly value our veterans service and sacrifice. I am proud to donate to this expansion and encourage others to do the same.”
An anonymous Anthem Navy veteran will donate $1,000 and urges veterans from the Army, Marines, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard to match this donation.
An anonymous Marine family will donate $1,111 in honor of Veterans Day (11/11) and challenges others to do the same.
Any business or person interested in making a donation to the AVM expansion project can find information by visiting OnlineAtAnthem.com/AVM or contacting Elizabeth Turner at ElizabethTurnerUS@yahoo.com or 623-640-8417. All donations are tax deductible through the Anthem Way Foundation.
AVM is an award-winning project located in the Community Park of Anthem. The memorial was dedicated Nov. 11, 2011 to honor the service and sacrifice of our country’s armed forces. It is a place of honor and reflection for veterans, their family and friends, and is also a place to show respect to those service men and women who have and continue to courageously serve our country. The AVM received Arizona historic landmark status in April 2012.
Anthem Way Foundation, formed in 2011, is the charitable arm of the Anthem Community Council. Its primary purpose is to provide for and accept donations for programs and services to maintain and support the Anthem Veterans Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.