When CBS-New York asked to interview me regarding how the mega drought crisis impacts the City of Scottsdale, I chose the majestic setting of Pinnacle Peak Park. I gave the reporter a full 20-minute explanation, which was edited/ spliced down to two 20-second comments on the side topic of the Rio Verde Foothills (RVFH) area. The nationally broadcast feature can be seen at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnxxTOWCVgg.
For the benefit of Scottsdale residents, businesses, schools, hospitals and all other stakeholders within the jurisdiction of Scottsdale, whose interests I represent, as their mayor, I must elaborate.
Scottsdale Water is the gold standard of water resource management, recycled wastewater treatment and underground storage; yet for over a decade some of Scottsdale’s precious water has been squandered. To be clear, my comments are based on public information and my loyalty is only to Scottsdale.
In 2015, Scottsdale Water and the City of Scottsdale told Maricopa County District 2 Supervisor Steve Chucri that the metered “wet hose” provided by Scottsdale Water, within the boundary of Scottsdale, would no longer be available to “export of water,” into county areas.
Again in 2019, under Mayor Lane’s tenure, Scottsdale Water informed Supervisor Chucri that the “wet hose” will be shut off on Dec. 31, 2022.
When I became mayor, I asked tough questions and learned that from 2006 to 2014, the county issued more than 1,400 house building permits. And added another 921 houses between 2015 and when I took office Jan. 12, 2021 – all in the Rio Verde Foothills area – without a secure source of water.
Shortly after I became mayor, I appointed Supervisor Tom Galvin and the county manager came to City Hall to meet with me, Scottsdale Water, the city attorney and city manager representatives.
Appointed Supervisor Tom Galvin asked me specifically to let the matter slide because he supported a District Improvement Water District (DWID). I told him that “Deadlines are good. Deadlines matter. It is a hard no.” I made it very clear that “we” had no intention of reversing Scottsdale Water or supporting “wildcat subdivisions” which drain our water. I was not ambiguous, and a follow-up email is of record.
After my meeting with Supervisor Galvin, the county issued another 258 house permits in 2021. And as of Dec. 7, 2022, another 186 house permits in Rio Verde Foothills. Over 2,765 building permits have been issued total.
The massive infrastructure player to the Rio Verde Foothills area is, in fact, EPCOR, provider of the Chaparral Water Improvement District (CWID), which includes Fountain Hills. The for-profit, Canadian-based utility presented the full scope of their CWID infrastructure, substantial water resources, water treatment and direct extraction of CAP water in July 2021. EPCOR’s CWID presentation can be viewed at FountainHillsaz.gov.
Scottsdale City Council has received emails from scattered RVFH area residents attesting that EPCOR is their salvation. The EPCOR CWID, abuts Rio Verde Foothills and EPCOR, can serve RVFH immediate and long-term needs, without Scottsdale.
It is no secret that attorney Tom Galvin works for the Rose Law Group, which represents EPCOR. It is also true that EPCOR has submitted to the Arizona Corporation Commission an application for a new Sonoran Water Improvement District (SWID) adjacent to the EPCOR CWID. In fact, EPCOR CWID meters and sells bulk water to RVFH now.
It is stunning to me that for more than 15 years precious Scottsdale CAP water, over 2,000 acre feet, has been lost to the unincorporated county area. CAP water, which would have been recirculated within our sophisticated facilities or banked responsibly for the drought we now face, is gone.
The CBS video shows massive diesel-powered water tankers lining up, loading up and raising dust on dirt county roads. What the CBS video does not show is water tankers traversing Pima and Jomax roads – disrupting Scottsdale neighborhoods.
An ally of special interests and scattered RVFH residents, namely Scottsdale Councilwoman Linda Milhaven, is the insider pulling for EPCOR to exploit Scottsdale Water facilities. Rather than EPCOR pulling water from their CWID CAP pump facility, which already serves the county, Millhaven advocates that EPCOR exploit the upstream Scottsdale Water facilities, allowing diesel truckers to trample Scottsdale roads.
More absurd, a water hauler offers to buy San Carlos Apache water and dump it into Scottsdale Water facilities, so his business can continue to truck through Scottsdale, at our inconvenience. Scottsdale Water facilities paid for by Scottsdale rate payers are not at the disposal of for-profit truckers or for EPCOR. EPCOR is the one-stop RVFH free-enterprise solution, even for the trucker.
Supervisor Galvin and Councilwoman Millhaven are aware that the Bureau of Reclamation declared Tier 2B Shortage effective at midnight Jan. 1, 2023. The State of Arizona is at the precipice of Tier 2B, declarations, likely this summer. Water shortage is agnostic and wildcat builders are gamblers.
Finally, Scottsdale residents, hospitals, schools and businesses are invested with Scottsdale Water, and our community must not be comprised. As mayor, I will continue to keep moneyed interests out of our Scottsdale Water facilities. Although, after 12 years, Councilwoman Millhaven leaves office Jan. 9, 2023, I must remind her and Supervisor Galvin, there is no Santa Claus. The mega drought tells us all – water is not a compassion game.
Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega took office on Jan. 12, 2021 and he serves on the executive board of the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association and numerous Maricopa County boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.