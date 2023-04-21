Desert Foothills Land Trust (DFLT), along with Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the conservation of nearly 30 acres of critical land adjacent to the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area. The Town of Cave Creek, Maricopa County and DFLT collaborated to protect this land, ensuring its preservation for future generations.
For several years, the Town of Cave Creek, Maricopa County and DFLT have worked together to identify and protect lands surrounding the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area. The recent listing of a critical property for sale presented an opportunity to protect the land forever.
Thanks to a partnership between the Land Trust, the town and the county, the land has now been protected. The town and county own the land, and DFLT holds a conservation easement to ensure its protection in perpetuity.
Speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony were several community leaders, including Steve Feld, executive director of the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber; Vicki Preston, president and CEO of DFLT; Chairman Clint Hickman, Maricopa County board of supervisors, District 4; RJ Cardin, director, Maricopa County parks and recreation; Carrie Dyrek, Cave Creek town manager; Bob Morris, Cave Creek mayor; and Luke Kautzman, Town of Cave Creek development services director/zoning administrator.
The protection of this property for future generations is a significant achievement for the Town of Cave Creek, Maricopa County and DFLT. It marks a notable step forward towards preserving Arizona's natural beauty through the power of collaboration.
