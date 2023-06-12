The Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center set a goal in May to collect 35,000 pounds of food in celebration of their 35 years of service, a goal which the community exceeded by more than 3,000 pounds.
According to Lauren Cobb, community development and event manager, a total of 38,401 pounds of food was donated. This breaks all single-event collection records in the food bank’s history.
“We are blessed to be surrounded by generous people,” Cobb said. “We added extra drop boxes around the community and volunteers set up donation sites in high traffic areas to help meet our goal that not only celebrates our anniversary, but also prepares us for what is traditionally a dry spell for donations. The outcome has us all doing the happy dance.”
Founded in 1988, the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center provides food for neighbors experiencing food insecurity as well as resources and guidance to obtain services available in North Maricopa and Southern Yavapai counties.
The food bank distributes food and supports the community through resources to thousands of neighbors across a service area of more than 200 square miles that includes families, children, seniors and veterans.
In an effort to serve more neighbors, the food bank recently announced plans to break ground this summer on a new campus. Learn more about the new warehouse and how to help at foothillsfoodbank.com/faces-of-hope.
The current food bank and warehouse is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive, Cave Creek and can be reached at 480-488-1145. Pantries are also available in Black Canyon City and New River, with mobile markets and micro-pantries within the service area. For more information, visit FoothillsFoodBank.com.
