Every year, March is recognized as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month – it’s an annual reminder that screenings that can detect polyps or early cancers in the colon can be life-saving.
Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States, and the third-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Many adults put off annual health screenings during the pandemic, and now is a good time to get back on track.
Nearly all colorectal cancers start with a polyp, which is a small area of unchecked growths on the inner lining of the colon. Polyps and colon cancers rarely create symptoms such as pain or bleeding. Early detection and treatment, even before symptoms appear, results in improved survival rates, according to doctors at Abrazo Health.
“The colon is the lowest part of the intestine, also called the large intestine. Its inside lining where growths called polyps can appear, and some polyps can grow into colon cancer,” explained Dr. Sushil Pandey, a colorectal surgeon on the medical staff at Abrazo Health. “Through colonoscopy, doctors can inspect the inside lining of the colon and remove polyps which helps prevent cancers from forming.”
It’s important to find cancers early or find them as polyps and have them removed, he said. The incidence of colon cancer is increasing among young people, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screenings begin at age 45.
“The risk of developing colon polyps and cancer increases as one ages,” added Abrazo colorectal surgeon Dr. Carlos A. Esparza. “The majority of colon cancer is found in patients without any symptoms or a family history of colon cancer. We all need a colonoscopy starting at 45 years old unless you have a first-degree relative with colon cancer or polyps, where one should consider being tested earlier than age 45.”
For those who think they are at increased risk for colorectal cancer, they should speak with their doctor about when to begin screening, which test is right for them and how often to get tested.
