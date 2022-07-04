U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona will welcome 75 new citizens Monday, July 4 at South Mountain Community College during a special ceremony celebrating Independence Day. U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver will administer the Oath of Allegiance.
The 30 citizenship candidates hail from the following 27 countries: Albania, Belize, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo, Czechoslovakia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Germany, India, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Moldova, Philippines, Romania, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam.
This ceremony is part of USCIS’ Independence Day celebration of our nation’s 246th birthday and the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. USCIS will welcome new U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremonies across the country July 1-8.
USCIS encourages new citizens and guests to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.
The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. today at South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St. in Phoenix.
