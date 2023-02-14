Cigna’s Health Improvement Tour mobile clinic is making stops throughout the greater Phoenix area this week in support of its broader community initiatives around Super Bowl LVII offering free biometric health screenings and skin cancer screenings to the local community. Through biometric screenings, people can learn their blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and body mass index (BMI). Knowing these numbers can help catch conditions like heart disease or diabetes early before they become more serious.
Health coaches will be onsite to help people understand their results, explain how to take follow-up steps to improve their overall wellness and encourage them to discuss their results with their health care provider. While these screeners aren’t a substitute for a regular physical exam by a health care provider, it may indicate possible risk factors that people can discuss with their doctors.
It begins today, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Homeward Bound, 2302 W. Colter St. in Phoenix.
Then from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Mesa Community College, 1833 W. Southern Ave.
The last one is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Rio Vista Park, 8866 W. Thunderbird Road in Peoria.
For more information, visit cigna.com.
