These male Chihuahua-Dachshund blends are 4 months old and seeking their forever homes. They're all currently available for adoption through Chandler-based Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.
"I rescued their mom (Joni) from the euthanasia list pregnant in July, she was 12 pounds pregnant with seven babies," said Kelly Perry, owner of Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. "She was spayed and adopted to a nice lady in Ahwatukee, a Camelback High School teacher adopted a male and female, NFL great Adam Archuleta (Chandler High School football legend) adopted their sister, so we have these four boys left. They are pee pad trained and very loving."
Perry said she's currently setting up meet and greet sessions for potential adopters. If interested, she's asking you visit the rescue's website at Luckypawsaz.org and fill out the "match form" to get a time set up to visit with these little guys.
Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is always seeking donations.
"We are a sanctuary now so the only adoptable dogs or kittens are the ones I bottle feed or have rescued their mom," Perry explained. "The senior animals will live their lives out with us. We set up meet and greets for the adoptable moms and children because we want to ensure their safety and make sure it’s a perfect fit. We are always in need of blankets, towels, newspapers and have a huge bin for donations behind Rage Cycles in Scottsdale, at 64th and Thomas, and in the East Valley if they email with lots of linens I can go pick them up as well."
