Welcome to 2023. If only a month late. Whew! Kinda wish it were over already, not just waiting at the starting line.
When a new adventure begins with such upset, it turns the stomach, baffles the mind and worries the heart. Wow! Nothing is in order. Nobody is making sense and the world keeps spinning.
All new beginnings are fraught with anticipation and a little anxiety. This year it seems that what was once upon a time called “normal” is now not only abnormal, it’s just plain nuts.
Sadly, even the most normal of America’s pastimes, football, is in pain. Especially when the world watches young people being hurt – whether here on the sports fields, there on the battlefields, or in the all-too-common DUI-related vehicle crashes – something must be wrong.
There’s a bit of wisdom in the phrases “Pray as if everything depended on God. Act as if everything depended on you!”
Those who find solace in the knowledge that God will answer prayers and offer support to the fallen, should pray – a lot. And those who feel the obligation toward personal actions that may assuage the uproar, should be out there busy and actively making a difference.
Noise surrounds us. Chaos challenges us. And frustration will sink us if we don’t respond in a positive way. When hearts are broken, a hug may help. When the mind is in turmoil, it takes more.
Ours is the challenge – to do nothing and let the planet keep spinning out of control, or to grab hold of the life around us and at least make the attempt to quiet the uproar.
May the upcoming days and months of this new year find us willing to pray and act and slow the pace of what is seemingly out of control.
Rabbi Dr. Robert L. Kravitz is well-known in metropolitan Phoenix for his support for human and civil rights, and effective law enforcement. He serves as senior chaplain with the Scottsdale Police Department and coordinating chaplain for the Hospital Chaplaincy program of Jewish Family & Children’s Service.
