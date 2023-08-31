Foothills Animal Rescue is helping to commemorate the life of Brynne Smith, the namesake for the nonprofit’s north Scottsdale campus, with sponsored adoptions surrounding a significant date — Aug. 31.
“Brynne would sign off all her texts with 831,” explained Lana Shapiro, Foothills Animal Rescue’s director for development and marketing.
“It was her way to tell family and friends, ‘I love you,’ eight letters, three words, one meaning. That’s why the Smith family chooses to use Aug. 31 [8/31] as the core date to share the love and inspire people to add love in their lives in the form of adopting a pet.”
According to Shaprio, Smith was passionate about animals, but the young woman’s life was cut short after an accident in 2013. After her death, the Smith family chose to memorialize her by donating the initial gift that led to the development of Foothills Animal Rescue Brynne Smith Memorial Campus in Scottsdale, where 831 can be found around the campus in various locations.
To honor 8/31 and the significance of the numbers to the family, the Smith family has sponsored adoptions from Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Saturday, Sept. 9.
Adoptions usually range from $75 to $300, but during the two-week period surrounding Aug. 31, adopters will pay a $31 adoption fee and the remainder of the fee will be sponsored by the Smith family. With sponsored adoption fees, the Smith family hopes animals can find their forever home, without adopters having to worry about the cost of adoption.
Families interested in adopting one of the many available cats or dogs from the Brynne Smith Memorial Campus can make an adoption appointment on the organization’s website and stop by in the following two weeks.
In addition to sponsoring adoptions on Smith’s birthday each January, Shapiro said the Smith family has sponsored adoptions on Aug. 31 since the Brynne Smith Memorial Campus was completed in 2016.
“After her passing, her family wanted to do something to not only memorialize her, but that would give back to the community as well,” Shapiro said.
“Since opening the Brynne Smith Memorial Campus in 2016, we have performed 3,724 adoptions. Last year, we cared for 564 animals and volunteers gave 7,186 hours dedicated to enrichment and care for the dogs and cats.”
Foothills Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Scottsdale. The organization rescues, cares for and facilitates adoptions of homeless cats and dogs. Shapiro said the rescue invests heavily into animals that need behavior modification and medical treatment in order to help the animals find their forever homes.
Understanding that not everyone is able to adopt, Shapiro said there are other ways to commemorate Smith and support Foothills Animal Rescue.
“We'd like to recognize and thank the Smith Family and friends who continue to support the animals at Foothills Animal Rescue in a significant way,” she said. “Please make an appointment to find a special pet. If you are unable to adopt at this time, please consider an $8.31 gift in honor of Brynne.”
People can donate through an online campaign or via PayPal. For more information on Foothills Animal Rescue or to schedule an adoption appointment, visit foothillsanimal.org.
