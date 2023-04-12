Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels (AHRA) is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a Phoenix-based charitable nonprofit that assists and supports childhood cancer warriors and their families with an open-house event at its Comfort and Care Center on Friday, April 14.
AHRA was founded in 2012 by Lorraine and Marty Tallman in honor of their daughter, Amanda. At age 9, Amanda was diagnosed with Leukemia. She battled for three long years, then, as a side-effect of her treatment, Amanda developed a secondary cancer. At the end of her journey that year, Amanda made Lorraine promise she would help every child just like Amanda.
To honor her wish, Lorraine created the adaptive apparel line, Comfycozy’s for Chemo, to bring comfort and dignity to individuals while receiving treatment in the hospital and delivered the first 500 Comfycozy’s for Chemo shirts to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Then, in 2013, Lorraine and Marty incorporated AHRA as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to deliver counseling, play therapy and other support services to child cancer warriors and their families.
“I love when we are able to help a young warrior. I know what it means to have this kind of care and support,” Lorraine said.
“Often the child shares a dream with us or a way we can create ‘the most best days’ for them… Truly, the smallest acts of kindness are what guide our families during the hardest journey of their life. We help our families with the here and now everyday challenges. This is the reason I do what I do and have been fully dedicated to this calling for the last ten years.”
In 2014, AHRA started to host events for the warriors and their families, called major distractions – the first was painting nails at “spa days.” The organization also began to provide “Meals of Hope.”
The initial AHRA office opened in 2015 with two full-time staff members, an experience matters consultant and 30 volunteers and served 1,200 families. By 2019, four full-time and three part-time employees were on board, three Arizona State University ASU interns and 100 volunteers who staffed the organization to support 1,900 child cancer warriors and their families.
In 2016, Lorraine joined committees at Phoenix Children’s Hospital to advocate for family-centered care and continued to use her journey with Amanda to help families. The organization received 147 Comfycozy's for Chemo applications, and by 2017, Comfycozy’s were sent to all 50 states. During this same year the programming expanded into Nevada, while in Phoenix, AZ, AHRA moved into its Comfort & Care Center (where the open house event will be).
Although the focus in 2020 was primarily on the pandemic by many, AHRA purchased its first “Amanda on the Go!” mobile unit to provide at-home counseling services. The organization provided over $130,000 in financial aid through grocery cards, gas cards and utility bill payments to warriors and their families. In 2021, Be the Lead surprised AHRA with a second "Amanda Hope on the Go!" mobile unit to expand the at-home counseling services.
A mindfulness coordinator was hired in 2022 and the focus on free integrated health services began with work with the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts (SWIHA).
Today, the organization provides the Comfycozy’s for Chemo adaptive apparel line, free counseling, events and financial aid to families with a warrior battling cancer. Thousands of children have felt the impact of Amanda’s legacy through the AHRA support services. These programs bridge the gaps in care and provide the families with additional support during the most challenging times in their lives.
The Comfort and Care Center open house is scheduled for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, in the Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels Comfort and Care Center, 340 E. Coronado Road in Phoenix.
Due to space limitation, registration is required. There is no cost to attend and light breakfast refreshments will be served. To register, visit amandahope.org/events/openhouse.
“Come join us to help celebrate the over ten years Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels has been able to bring dignity and comfort to children and families affected by childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses,” Lorraine said. “Let us introduce to you and acknowledge the hardworking and dedicated staff here at Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.”
For further information, visit amandahope.org.
