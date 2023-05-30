At a brief special meeting on May 16, the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) governing board appointed Bill Dolezal as the interim superintendent, replacing acting superintendent Marcie Rodriguez. Rodriguez stepped in to cover for Cort Monroe, who has been absent since January.
Dolezal will be working alongside Rodriguez before officially taking over the interim superintendent position on July 1. Rodriguez was appointed acting superintendent at a Feb. 27 meeting, because, according to the agenda, “The superintendent is currently on leave and there is no other administrator currently authorized to act as superintendent.”
While this does not necessarily correlate to when he went on leave, the last time Monroe was present at a board meeting was Jan. 23. Since Rodriguez’s appointment in late February, there has been no word on Monroe.
Neither Rodriguez nor any member of the CCUSD governing board have provided information about the situation, despite multiple requests from the City Sun Times for comment. In response to a request for comment, Julia Scotto, executive assistant to the superintendent, said, “He is on personal leave, and I can’t comment on that.”
The superintendent’s office did send a release announcing Dolezal’s position. According to the release, he was appointed “for [the] 23-24 school year,” though it is unclear if this means his position is set through May 2024.
“Mr. Dolezal has served the CCUSD community for over 20 years and began his career in 1999 as a teacher, coach and athletic director at the brand new Sonoran Trails Middle School,” the release said. “After a short time away pursuing his administrative career, Bill returned to CCUSD as the athletic director at Cactus Shadows before taking the helm as the principal of STMS from 2009-2021. These past two years, Bill has served as the director of secondary student services.”
The sole purpose of the May 16 special meeting was to appoint a new interim superintendent. Once called to order, the board immediately adjourned to executive session, where they privately discussed the matter for about 35 minutes. When the board returned, the motion to appoint Dolezal as interim superintendent was made, seconded and unanimously approved in the span of about 60 seconds. There was no discussion.
It is not unusual for an agenda item to be approved without discussion.
Attempts by the City Sun Times to reach the district for comment on Monroe’s absence have thus far been unsuccessful.
