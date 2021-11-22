Renowned Heard Museum and National Museum artists Herb and Veronica Thompson will pay a visit to Western Delights Gift Shop in Cave Creek for a special event this month.
Residents and visitors are invited to meet the Thompsons and experience on-site demonstrations and custom jewelry making during a special two-day show, scheduled for Nov. 27–28.
See the artists’ incredible collection of fine sterling silver and natural stone inlay, and reversible necklaces, and watch these award-winning silversmiths at work crafting these beautiful works of art.
Held at Western Delights Gift Shop, 6140 E. Cave Creek Rd. in downtown Cave Creek, from 10am to 5pm, Saturday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 28, this will not be a typical jewelry show. For additional information, call 480.488.6394 or visit www.westerndelightsgifts.com.
